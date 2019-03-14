Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 14, 2019, 1:10 AM GMT By David K. Li

A prominent Miami doctor lost his job allegedly for posting on social media graphic images of patients who were undergoing gender-reassignment surgeries, according to reports.

Dr. Christopher John Salgado, of the University of Miami Health System, shared the pictures on his since-deleted Instagram @sexsurgeon, the Miami Herald reported.

The University of Miami confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday that Salgado no longer works at the medical center.

The school declined to elaborate on circumstances behind Salgado's departure, but said in its statement: "The University of Miami is committed to promoting and supporting diversity in its students, faculty, and staff and finds any transphobic comments unacceptable. As health care providers, we continue to have a team of experts dedicated to delivering the full continuum of care for gender reassignment patients."

Salgado was a section chief of the University of Miami Health System's LGBTQ Center for Wellness, Gender and Sexual Health, the Miami Herald reported.

As recently as Valentine’s Day last month, Salgado allegedly posted an image of a removed penis of a transgender patient and shaped it into a heart and wrote, “There are many ways to show your LOVE," the Herald reported.

Salgado did not immediately return calls from NBC News seeking comment Wednesday.