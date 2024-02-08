Miami Heat's Haywood Highsmith involved in car accident that injured others

Miami Heat star Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident Wednesday night that left others injured, according to the team.

The 27-year-old athlete got into the accident after Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic at Kaseya Center in Miami.

“We have been made aware that Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night’s game,” the Miami Heat said in a statement Wednesday.

Highsmith was uninjured in the accident and there were no fatalities in the incident, The Miami Herald reported citing two sources briefed on the matter. No arrests were made in the incident, either.

Local radio reporter Andy Slater reported that Highsmith hit a person helping another driver that was stuck in the middle of the road, citing a senior law enforcement source. The man that was hit was in critical condition and suffered a partial amputation of his leg.

It's not clear what police agency responded to the accident. Miami police said it did not handle the incident.

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured,” the team's statement continued. Highsmith was listed as out for Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs due to “personal reasons.”

No further details of the accident were shared.