A pedestrian walkway in Miami collapsed on Thursday, killing several people.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities after multiple vehicles were crushed by the span near Florida International University's campus.

The bridge was scheduled to open early next year.

The walkway weighed 950 tons and was 174 feet long, according to FIU.

It was built and designed by MCM in partnership with FIGG Bridge Engineers with the expectation that it could withstand hurricane-force winds, the college said.

First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw — FIU (@FIU) March 10, 2018

The bridge was lifted off its temporary support and placed in its permanent position — atop a seven-lane road — on Saturday.

The $11.4 million bridge was meant to connect the school to the city of Sweetwater. It is part of a $124 million expansion of the campus.