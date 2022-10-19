OnlyFans model asked for a restraining order against boyfriend days before he was killed, video shows

Newly released video shows an OnlyFans model asking Miami police for a restraining order against her boyfriend, days before authorities said she fatally stabbed him in their luxury high-rise apartment.

The model, Courtney Clenney, is seen in the police body camera video speaking with three officers in the lobby of her building.

"I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli. No, I'm serious," she says in the video, which was released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

When an officer explains that she has to seek one from the court, she responds: "OK, but how can I make myself first? Because I know him, and he would do it."

Courtney Clenney and Christian Toby Obumseli. christianvstoby via instagram

Police were called to the building by an employee who said that Obumseli charged at Clenney.

"We get down to the lobby area, her boyfriend comes charging toward her and we actually try getting in the middle of it," the employee says, adding that police had been called on the couple before and they were in the process of being evicted.

At one point in the video, Clenney appears to cry as she talks about getting kicked out of her apartment.

The footage ends with police walking Clenney to her apartment and telling her that there is nothing they can do because Obumseli lives at the residence.

Two days later, on April 3, Obumseli was stabbed in the couple's apartment. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The State Attorney’s Office also released Clenney's 911 call. Investigators have said that Clenney made two phone calls around the time of the stabbing, including one to her mother, before she called 911. Neighbors had also alerted security, who in turn called the police, after hearing a disturbance in the couple's apartment.

In the audio, Obumseli is heard in the background repeatedly saying that he could not feel his arms. Clenney apologizes to him and tells the operator that her "boyfriend is dying of a stab wound."

The call turns chaotic when Clenney starts screaming incoherently and then stops answering the operator’s questions before the call disconnects.

Frank Prieto, an attorney for Clenney, has said that she was a victim of domestic violence and acted in self-defense. He said the video shows Clenney was seeking help "from an abusive and violent relationship," according to NBC Miami.

"It appears that the responding officers could have handled Courtney’s appeals for assistance with more sensitivity and an understanding that many victims of domestic violence are hesitant to come forward and have the police arrest their abuser," he said in a statement.

But Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Clenney was the aggressor in the couple’s tumultuous relationship, which began in November 2020.

Rundle described the relationship as "extremely tempestuous and combative" and said that Clenney had kicked Obumseli out of the apartment in March before they seemingly reconciled two days before his death. She also recounted a separate video from February that appeared to show Clenney initiating a physical assault on Obumseli during an argument. It’s unclear what happened before the couple walked into the elevator.

"You will draw your own conclusion, but it certainly appears that the defendant was aggressively attacking Christian," Rundle said at a news briefing.

Clenney, who appeared on OnlyFans under the name Courtney Tailor and has 2 million followers on Instagram, was arrested in August in Hawaii while she was in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. She was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond in a Miami-Dade jail as she awaits trial.