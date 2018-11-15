Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By David K. Li

Michael Avenatti, the embattled lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, said Thursday he's "coming for" Jacob Wohl, hinting that the far-right conspiracy theorist might be behind his arrest for alleged domestic violence.

"First Mueller and now me," Avenatti tweeted. "When we are fully exonerated I am coming for you Jacob Wohl aka Surefire."

Wohl, a supporter of President Donald Trump, was recently implicated in a convoluted scheme to falsely accuse special counsel Robert Mueller of sexual misconduct.

The plan, which has been referred to the FBI for investigation, had called for Wohl to bring forward women with misconduct allegations against Mueller. The allegations were supposedly uncovered through an investigation outfit called Surefire Intelligence.

After Avenatti was arrested on Wednesday, Surefire retweeted a report about the case with an additional comment: "Surefire Intelligence strikes again."

Avenatti was taken into custody by Los Angeles police on Wednesday, in connection to an alleged act of felony domestic violence.

Daniels issued a statement backing Avenatti, but said she'd look for a new lawyer if the allegations proved to be true.

"These are serious and obviously very troubling allegations, but right now that is all they are: allegations," according to her statement.

"We should all reserve judgment until the investigation — an investigation Michael has said he welcomes — is complete, and that's what I'm going to do. But of course I do not condone violence against women and if these allegations prove true I will be seeking new representation."

Avenatti on Wednesday denied all charges.

"I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”