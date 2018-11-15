Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Brandy Zadrozny and David K. Li

Michael Avenatti, the embattled lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, said Thursday he's "coming for" Jacob Wohl, hinting that the far-right conspiracy theorist might be behind his arrest for alleged domestic violence.

"First Mueller and now me," Avenatti tweeted. "When we are fully exonerated I am coming for you Jacob Wohl aka Surefire."

Wohl, a supporter of President Donald Trump, was recently implicated in a convoluted scheme to falsely accuse special counsel Robert Mueller of sexual misconduct.

The plan, which has been referred to the FBI for investigation, had called for Wohl to bring forward women with misconduct allegations against Mueller. The allegations were supposedly uncovered through an investigation outfit called Surefire Intelligence.

WANT BREAKING ALERTS FROM NBC NEWS? SIGN UP HERE

After Avenatti was arrested on Wednesday, Surefire retweeted a report about the case with an additional comment: "Surefire Intelligence strikes again."

Wohl told NBC News on Thursday that Avenatti's tweet amounted to a criminal threat.

“Michael Avenatti’s criminal threats against me are being reported to law enforcement as we speak," Wohl said.

Wohl insisted he has a legitimate reason to fear Avenatti.

"Coming from a guy who is on bail for a violent felony, it’s quite unnerving," he said.

Wohl denied that Surefire Intelligence played any role in the Avenatti’s arrest and said the "strikes again" tweet didn't come from him.

"I didn’t send that tweet,” Wohl said, attributing it to “an associate” whom he would not name.

Avenatti was taken into custody by Los Angeles police on Wednesday, in connection to an alleged act of felony domestic violence.

Daniels issued a statement backing Avenatti, but said she'd look for a new lawyer if the allegations proved to be true.

Avenatti represents Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit against Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, regarding a nondisclosure agreement about an alleged affair.

"These are serious and obviously very troubling allegations, but right now that is all they are: allegations," according to her statement.

"We should all reserve judgment until the investigation — an investigation Michael has said he welcomes — is complete, and that's what I'm going to do. But of course I do not condone violence against women and if these allegations prove true I will be seeking new representation."

Avenatti on Wednesday denied all charges.

"I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”