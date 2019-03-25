Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 25, 2019, 5:21 PM GMT By Tom Winter and Minyvonne Burke

Attorney Michael Avenatti was charged on Monday with trying to extort $20 million from Nike, according to records filed in Manhattan federal court by prosecutors.

He allegedly tried to extract millions in payments from Nike by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met, according to a complaint filed by the FBI in the Southern District of New York.

Earlier Monday, Avenatti tweeted that he would be holding a press conference Tuesday "to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered."

"This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball," he added.

Until earlier this month, Michael Avenatti represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal actions against President Donald Trump. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump, which the president has denied.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.