March 26, 2019, 3:57 PM GMT By David K. Li

Michael Avenatti fired back at Nike a day after he was charged with extorting the shoe giant by claiming the company is "trying to divert attention from their own crimes."

The lawyer said on Twitter Tuesday morning that he was innocent and accused Nike of hiding incriminating information.

"Contrary to Nike’s claims yesterday, they have NOT been cooperating with investigators for over a year. Unless you count lying in response to subpoenas and withholding documents as 'cooperating,' " Avenatti wrote.

"They are trying to divert attention from their own crimes."

Avenatti was arrested by federal authorities on Monday and charged with trying to extort more than $20 million from Nike and embezzling a client's settlement money.

The California-based lawyer is best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her battle with President Donald Trump.

And in recent weeks, he's played a role in the prosecution of R. Kelly, claiming that his office gave prosecutors video recordings of the singer allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

"I want to thank all of my supporters for your kind words and support today," Avenatti also tweeted on Tuesday.

"It means a lot to me. I am anxious for people to see what really happened. We never attempted to extort Nike & when the evidence is disclosed, the public will learn the truth about Nike’s crime & coverup."

Nike did not respond to a request for comment.