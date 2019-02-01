Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 1, 2019, 7:50 PM GMT By David K. Li

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office announced Friday that it has declined to prosecute lawyer Michael Avenatti on domestic abuse allegations.

Avenatti had already been cleared by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office shortly after his November arrest, and his case then bumped down to the separate Southern California agency that handles misdemeanors.

Avenatti and accuser Mareli Miniutti, who claimed that he roughed her up by grabbing her wrist and throwing her out of his apartment, will still have to appear before prosecutors in the next month, officials said.

"The suspect will be informed that although we decline to file charges at this time, this matter remains open and we may file charges at any time prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations," according to a statement by the L.A. City Attorney's Office spokesman Frank Mateljan.

Avenatti represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her case involving a nondisclosure agreement about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump before he took office.