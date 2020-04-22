Michael Bloomberg volunteers to help N.Y. region launch test-and-tracing program, Cuomo says

Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help a lead massive regional effort to test and trace the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus in the tri-state region of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
"I thank him for taking this on with us," Cuomo said in a tweet of the former New York City mayor and recent Democratic presidential contender. "It will be expensive, challenging & require an army of tracers. But it must be done."
Tracing the contacts of people found to be infected with the coronavirus virus — a public health strategy that's been widely credited for limiting its spread in South Korea — will be done across city, county and state lines around New York, Cuomo said.
"This entire operation has never been done before, so it's intimidating. You've never heard the words testing, tracing, isolate before," Cuomo said. "But I say, 'So what? Who cares that you've never done it?' That's really irrelevant. It's what we have to do now."
Cuomo acknowledged that it's an "impossible task" to trace the contacts of every single coronavirus-infected person in the three states.
"You will trace as many positives as you can, and as the testing number goes up, that number of possible people to be traced is going up," he said. "That's why it's an extraordinarily impossible task, and you do the best you can."
Bloomberg, who served three terms as New York City mayor and had a short run as a candidate in the Democratic Party primaries, is one of America's richest men, worth about $53.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
