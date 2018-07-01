Michael Skakel 'elated and very thankful' after murder conviction overturned, lawyer says

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The lawyer for Michael Skakel, the Kennedy cousin whose murder conviction was overturned by the Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday, said Monday that his client is feels "gratified, elated and very thankful.”

Skakel, who had been convicted of killing 15-year-old Martha Moxley in 1975 when he, too, was 15 years old, was originally found guilty of the murder charge in 2002 and sentenced to 20 years to life.

However, Skakel has remained free since 2013, when the lower court granted him a new trial, after posting a $1.2 million bond.

Michael Skakel enters the state Supreme Court for a hearing in Hartford, Connecticut, on Feb. 24, 2016. Jessica Hill / AP file

On Friday, the Connecticut Supreme Court reversed its own decision from 16 months prior — when it at the time reinstated Skakel's conviction after a lower court granted him a new trial in 2013, citing mistakes by his lawyer.

In an interview with "Today" on Monday, attorney Michael Fitzpatrick said defense lawyers did a "masterful job" helping the court understand "the enormity of the mistake made by the original trial lawyer."

"The Connecticut Supreme Court, for its part, has never hesitated to reverse a decision that would have resulted in an injustice," Fitzpatrick said.

But now that Skakel's conviction has been overturned, attention turns to the qustion of did kill Moxley in 1975. Fitzpatrick refused to say if prosecutors suspected Skakel's brother Thomas could be responsible for the murder.

"That someone else committed this crime is inherent in the case. It goes hand-in-hand with the fact that at the time Martha Moxley was killed, Michael Skakel was at a location far from her home," Fitzpatrick said.

Moxley's mother Dorthy Moxley said she was "disappointed" and "shocked" by the court's decision to overturn the conviction, but said, ultimately, she felt that her family had received some justice knowing Skakel served 11 years in prison.

"Martha was killed when I was 43, and in just a few weeks, a couple of weeks, I'm going to be 86," Dorothy Moxley said. "That means half of my life I have lived with this. So I think I can live the rest of my life with it also."

It was still unclear if prosecutors in Connecticut will attempt to retry Skakel.