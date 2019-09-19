Breaking News Emails

By Associated Press

NATICK, Mass. — The Massachusetts woman sentenced to 15 months in jail for urging her suicidal boyfriend via text messages to take his own life is asking for early release.

Michelle Carter is scheduled to appear on Thursday before the state Parole Board after serving seven months.

Michelle Carter was ordered to start her 15-month sentence on Feb. 11, 2019.Bristol County Sheriff's Office

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The 22-year-old woman, who was 17 at the time of Roy's death in 2014, began her sentence in February.

Roy killed himself by filling his pickup truck with carbon monoxide in a parking lot. When he had second thoughts, Carter texted him to "get back in" the truck.

Carter's attorneys argued her texts were constitutionally protected free speech. Her conviction has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

