Teenage girl who was missing for more than a year found in Michigan closet

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a year ago was reunited with her biological father this week, after authorities found her in the closet of a Michigan home.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the teen about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.

"She was pretty upset, she was crying and she was pretty scared," said Watson, who led the team that found the teen. "She wasn’t sure what was going to be happening to her."

Tips led authorities to search the home.

During a wellness exam at an area hospital, the teen was found to be pregnant, Watson said.

Child Protective Services told Watson on Thursday that the teen's biological father was "very relieved" that the teen had been found.

"He had been dealing with this nightmare for a year and a half," Watson said. "And he’s in a much better place now."

Officials told the Detroit Free Press, which first reported the news Wednesday, they are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against the girl’s biological mother, who previously lost custody of the teen.