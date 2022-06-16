Michigan baby formula plant stops EleCare production after storm causes flooding

A powerful storm that slammed Michigan and other states earlier this week forced parts of a key baby formula manufacturing plant in Michigan to halt production, the plant’s owner said Wednesday.

The announcement from Abbott Laboratories came after the monthslong closure of the same plant in Sturgis prompted a severe shortage in formula products across the United States. Production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas had restarted at the Sturgis plant on June 4.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said it stopped production of EleCare after a torrential storms overwhelmed the city's stormwater system and flooded parts of the plant.

The company estimated production and distribution would be delayed for a few weeks until the damage is assessed and the facility is cleaned and sanitized.

Abbott said it had "ample existing supply" of EleCare and other formulas to meet demand. The company said it has produced 8.7 million pounds of infant formula in June, or 95 percent of what it made in January, the month before the federal investigation that shut down production at the Sturgis plant.

The probe came after the deaths of two infants and reports of illnesses among other children who consumed Abbott formula. The company has said there was no evidence linking its products to the deaths or illnesses.