A 14-year-old girl has been charged with killing her grandmother in suburban Detroit, authorities said Saturday.

The girl, who was not named because she is a juvenile, faces allegations of first-degree and second-degree murder, the office of the Wayne County Prosecutor said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege she fatally stabbed her grandmother, Cynthia Mosby, 65, in Canton Township and fled to a Southgate motel, about 20 miles away, where she was found by authorities Monday, according to the statement.

"It is alleged that she planned the crime, and that on February 21, 2021 the respondent killed her grandmother by stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife," the office said.

Mosby had custody of the teenager, prosecutors said. Her body was found Monday by her son, the girl's father, they said. The girl was not there.

"Officers were directed to a bedroom in the home where they observed the lifeless body of the victim lying face down on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds," the office said.

A lawyer for the suspect did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The girl was not charged as an adult, but she will be "adult designated," which allows a judge to sentence her as an adult or juvenile or somewhere in between if she's convicted, prosecutors said.

"In this case the 14-year-old girl is being adult designated because upon conviction it gives the judge the most flexibility during sentencing to provide options for rehabilitation of this very troubled youth," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the statement.

The girl’s mental health and ability to understand the charges will be examined.

"Ms. Mosby was a nurse who was raising her granddaughter," Worthy said. " Our prayers go out to her son and family."