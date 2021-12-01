Michigan high school shooting: What we know about the victims killed

Tate Myre dominated on and off the football field, earning an award for his athletic skills while being an honor student at Oxford High School in Michigan. Hana St. Juliana was a member of the volleyball team. Madisyn Baldwin was remembered as an artist who was a "beautiful, smart, sweet loving girl."

As the Oakland County school grapples with Tuesday's shooting that left four people dead, loved ones and friends are beginning to share memories about those who were killed.

Tate Myre, 16

Tate Myre.

Myre, a junior, had been on Oxford High School's varsity football team since his freshman year, according to a tweet by Oxford Football.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Myre died in a patrol car as deputies were taking him to the hospital.

Myre’s father declined to be interviewed.

The teen, who wore the number 42, played running back and middle linebacker. He had been recently honored by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 1, Oxford Athletics said.

"Tate was a wonderful young man who was tremendously hardworking and respectful," Oxford Football tweeted.

According to the team, Myre was an honor student. He was remembered for being a "tremendous football player with the brightest of futures and was an even better young man off the field as he was on it."

"We all loved Tate and he will so very much be missed," the tweet read.

Myre was eying several universities after graduation including Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Southern California, according to an online sports profile. He said he fell in love with the sport when he was younger.

"Some goals of mine are to become captain of my high school football team for the remainder of my high school years," he's quoted in the profile as saying. "I plan to be a leader not only vocally but quietly. I also plan to be seen as a leader on and off the football field to encourage my teammates to follow me."

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Madisyn Baldwin.

Baldwin was a "beautiful, smart, sweet loving girl," her grandmother Jennifer Graves Mosqueda wrote in a Facebook post.

The teen's death has left a "huge hole" in their hearts and lives, Mosqueda wrote.

Baldwin's relatives could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.

Baldwin was going to graduate this year and had already been accepted to several colleges, some on full scholarships, relatives told NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit. The teen was an artist who loved to draw, read and write.

"She touched so many people,” Mosqueda told the news station. “She was so kind.”

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Hana St. Juliana.

Juliana, a freshman, was a member of the school's volleyball team, according to The Detroit News.

She had been playing front row in volleyball since middle school, the newspaper reported.

Her family could not be reached on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday when a 15-year-old student armed with a handgun began firing shots. A 17-year-old boy, Justin Shilling, died from his injuries Wednesday morning, making him the fourth person killed.

Seven others, including a teacher, were wounded and hospitalized.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said on CNN that it was clear the shooter "came out with the intent to kill people."

"He was shooting people at close range, oftentimes towards the head or chest," the sheriff said Wednesday.

"It’s just absolutely cold-hearted murderous. And our forensic team was working all night and so far I believe they recovered over 30 shell casings," he continued. "So, we believe he fired at least 30 shots."

The motive for the shooting is not clear and the suspect has "invoked his right to not speak," undersheriff Michael McCabe said.