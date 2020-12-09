Michigan House says almost 30 members, staffers tested positive for Covid-19

Almost 30 staffers and members of Michigan’s House of Representatives have contracted the coronavirus this year, the speaker's office said Wednesday — a week after former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani testified maskless in the chamber and three days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

About eight representatives and 21 staffers have reported testing positive for the virus so far, according to Gideon D’Assandro, communications director and press secretary for Michigan’s Speaker of the House. D’Assandro would not detail the timing of the infections, and it is unclear how many tested positive in recent days.

Linda Vail, health officer for Ingham County in Lansing, said that it was highly likely Giuliani was contagious during his testimony and that those in attendance at the meeting should quarantine, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

An investigation has been opened into the Michigan House of Representatives over “possible workplace violations” following an employee complaint, WDIV reported on Tuesday.

Giuliani testified before the Michigan chamber on Dec. 2 about unverified election fraud allegations, just days before President Donald Trump announced that the former mayor had tested positive for Covid-19. Giuliani has since been hospitalized.

The 76-year-old attorney has been traveling around the country defending baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

He has appeared in several public venues without a face mask.

Giuliani's son tweeted Tuesday that his father had "improved significantly over the last 48 hours," and the former mayor's Twitter account has remained active since his diagnosis.