Michigan man killed by cannon shrapnel at baby shower

A 26-year-old Michigan man was killed over the weekend by an explosion at a baby shower, according to police.

Michigan State Police said a Hartland homeowner fired a small cannon-like device during the shower Saturday evening. The cannon blew up and sent shrapnel flying into three parked vehicles and a garage where guests were congregated, striking the victim, police said, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

The victim, who has not been identified, was seriously injured and rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he died.

Michigan State Police, the MSP Bomb Squad, Gaines Township Fire Department and Med Star Ambulance responded to the scene.

In recent years, some gender-reveal events — where devices eject confetti, balloons or other colored objects to announce a soon-to-be-born child’s sex — have taken a dangerous turn.

In September, a couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender with blue or pink smoke sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in southern California. And in 2019, a homemade explosive used to reveal a baby’s gender killed 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer in Knoxville, Iowa. The device was meant to spray powder but instead blew up like a pipe bomb.