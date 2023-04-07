A Michigan man was arrested this week after authorities say he posed as a cop and unwittingly attempted to pull over an off-duty police officer.

Christian Katan Mansoor, 18, of Macomb Township, who is not a police officer, was driving a BMW and flashed red and blue lights during an attempted traffic stop of a Waterford Township officer who was off the clock about 11 p.m. Monday, according to a Wednesday statement from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

"Karma Bites Phony Cop Trying To Pull Over Real Cop In Traffic Stop," the office headlined its statement.

The incident occurred in Rochester Hills, a suburban community about 30 miles north of Detroit. The sheriff’s office said Mansoor positioned his BMW behind the off-duty officer. When Mansoor drove past the officer, she followed him to confront him, the sheriff’s office said.

During a confrontation, the officer identified herself as a police officer and asked Mansoor for identification.

“He claimed he was a Detroit police officer from the 12th Precinct. She asked him for identification, and he said he needed to retrieve it from his car. He went back to his car and drove away,” the sheriff’s office said.

The off-duty officer followed Mansoor to a trailer park in a community about 8 miles away, but lost sight of the BMW.

Deputies later saw Mansoor switching license plates from one vehicle to another he owned, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested after a short foot chase, the office said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the crime Mansoor is accused of is a serious one.

“Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law enforcement,” he said. “Thankfully, this individual was caught and is being held accountable for this incident. But if you had a similar incident with this described automobile or this pictured individual, please contact us.”

Mansoor was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer. He was released on $5,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mansoor could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney.