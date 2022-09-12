Michigan police kill man accused of fatally shooting his wife and wounding their daughter

Police killed a shotgun-wielding man in suburban Detroit on Sunday after he fatally shot his wife and wounded their daughter, authorities said.

A 25-year-old woman called 911 at about 4:11 a.m. and "stated that she had just been shot by her father" on Glenwood Drive in Walled Lake, according to an Oakland County Sheriff's Office statement.

When deputies and Walled Lake police arrived at the home, the man, identified as 53-year-old Igor Lanis, came out the front door with a Remington 870 pump action shotgun and started shooting at officers, the sheriff's office said.

A Walled Lake police officer as well as an Oakland County sheriff's deputy returned fire, killing Lanis, according to the statement. No officers were injured.

The sheriff's office has not said what led Lanis to open fire on his family.

The 911 caller was "at the front door ... attempting to crawl from the home" before officers "dragged her to safety," authorities said.

She was taken to a hospital and rushed into emergency surgery, according to the sheriff's office, adding the woman's condition had been upgraded from critical to stable.

Officials found the man's wife and the family dog dead inside the home. The woman, 56, had been "shot multiple times in the back, and it appears that she was also attempting to flee out of the front door," the sheriff's office said without disclosing the woman's name.

The dog also was shot multiple times.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.