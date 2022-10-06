Michigan police respond to 'active shooting' situation at hotel in Dearborn

A suspected shooter is "contained" inside a Dearborn, Michigan, hotel but still poses a danger to the public, authorities said Thursday, after at least one victim was taken to the hospital.

Calls came in around 1:09 p.m. about shots fired at a Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue. Police "secured the scene" and immediately evacuated people from the building.

"We believe we have the suspect contained at the location and officers are negotiating with the suspect at this point," a police spokesperson told reporters.

The Detroit division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and urged people to avoid the area.

Michigan State Police tweeted at 2:12 p.m. that the suspect was still firing shots.

"Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel," the agency said.

A spokesperson for the state police said the area is dangerous and cautioned that "this person is still liable to shoot at people walking in this area."

Authorities said they do not know what prompted the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.