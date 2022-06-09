Michigan officer to face murder charge in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, prosecutor announces

A Michigan prosecutor will charge a Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in April with one count of second-degree murder.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker announced his decision Thursday after he spent six weeks reviewing forensic and toxicology reports, as well as the results of an official investigation conducted by Michigan State Police.

Officer Christopher Schurr pulled over Lyoya, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014, on April 4.

Schurr told Lyoya, 26, that he had stopped him because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle, according to police video released shortly after Lyoya’s death.

Officer Christopher Schurr. WOOD

Four videos, including from a dashcam and a cellphone, showed Lyoya and Schurr struggling on the ground, with Lyoya apparently trying to take control of the officer’s stun gun. The officer ended up restraining Lyoya with his knee to his back and ultimately shot him as he was facedown on the ground.

His death sparked a string of protests in Grand Rapids, with hundreds demanding justice and transparency from city and police officials.

Lyoya’s family is represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who called for the immediate firing and criminal prosecution of Schurr.

“It’s not just an issue that affects Grand Rapids,” Crump said at Lyoya's funeral. “This is an issue that affects all humanity because Patrick was a human being.”

Becker, who initially got the report from Michigan State Police on April 28, said he needed more time and was waiting on additional information.

The Kent County medical examiner confirmed in an official autopsy report last month that Lyoya was shot in the back of the head. The report matched an earlier independent autopsy commissioned by Lyoya’s family.

The autopsy also revealed that Lyoya’s blood-alcohol level was 0.29, more than three times the legal limit for driving, when his car was stopped, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Grand Rapids community organization leaders, including the NAACP, had called on Becker to recuse himself from the case because of his “long-standing relationship with the Grand Rapids Police Department, their command staff, their leadership,” reported MLive, the website of The Grand Rapids Press and other Michigan newspapers.