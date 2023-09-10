Michigan State suspends head football coach after report of harassment allegations

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Michigan State University suspended its head football coach, Mel Tucker, in an ongoing investigation, school officials said Sunday.

Officials said that a third-party inquiry ended in July but that a hearing scheduled for October and other matters "still need to be played out," athletic director Alan Haller said at a news conference.

Tucker's resignation was announced after USA Today reported that a rape survivor and activist with whom he had a business relationship alleged that he had sexually harassed her.

In a formal response said to be included in documents obtained by the newspaper, Tucker denied that he had engaged in any misconduct.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Tucker, who started at the institution in 2020, signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in sports.

His record as a head coach is 23-21 (.523). That includes three seasons at Michigan State and one at the University of Colorado.

Haller described Tucker's suspension without pay Sunday as a "conditional, interim measure."

Interim university President Teresa K. Woodruff said at Sunday's news conference, "The Michigan State University of today is creating a culture that is welcoming, supportive and caring."