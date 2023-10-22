Michigan State University apologizes for Hitler image displayed on video boards before football game

Michigan State University apologized for images of Adolf Hitler that were displayed on the video boards at their football stadium before a game Saturday night.

Hitler and his birthplace, Austria, were broadcast on video boards as part of a pregame quiz more than an hour before Michigan State was set to play No. 2 Michigan, The Associated Press reported.

Images of the video boards displaying Hitler's picture quickly circulated on social media.

MSU later apologized for the incident.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the video board prior to the start of tonight’s football game," said university spokesperson Matt Larson. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values."

"MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all video board content in the future."