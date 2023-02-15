Police hunt for motive in Michigan State University shooting

Police were still hunting for a motive Wednesday as the Michigan State University community grapples with the aftermath of the deadly shooting that left three students dead and five others wounded.

Three students — Alexandria Verner of Clawson; Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe; and Arielle Anderson, also of Grosse Pointe — lost their lives in the deadly shooting that unfolded Monday night across two locations on the MSU campus. Five other students were critically wounded and continue to receive care

As of early Wednesday morning, it still remained unclear why the suspect, identified by police as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, a man with no apparent affiliation with MSU, carried out the attack on the school's campus before taking his own life.

MSU police said Tuesday that authorities had found a note on the suspect and that it was being investigated. The contents of the note were not immediately clear, however.

As police look to determine why the suspect carried out the deadly shooting at the school, McRae's father has described how he watched his son turn "evil and mean" following the sudden death of his mother two years ago.

Michael McRae said his son became reclusive and that his demeanor and outlook on life "changed" after Linda McRae died of a stroke on Sept. 13, 2020. He said his son quit his job at a warehouse, where he had loaded refrigerators into delivery trucks, and stayed in his room all day playing video games.