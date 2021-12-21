Michigan teacher accused of making false terror threat with 'inappropriate' notes left at middle school

A Michigan middle school teacher was charged with making a false threat of terrorism against the school after she was caught leaving "inappropriate" notes at teacher stations Friday.

Johnna Rhone, 59, an art teacher at Jefferson Middle School, outside of Detroit, was caught on camera delivering the notes, according to a statement from Lakeview Public Schools.

The three notes, delivered to three different teachers were hand-written and "similar in nature," according to the statement. One of the notes "appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school."

Macomb County prosecutor Peter Lucido said one of the notes read: “Start break early. He’s gonna do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom! Get it?”

Michigan schools have been fielding an influx of threats since four teenagers were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School last month.

Jefferson Middle School did not close on Friday.

"Based on the facts, information and timeline, the team was confident everyone was safe, and there was no need for initiating any lockdown or other safety protocols," the statement from the school district said.

Rhone was arrested at the school, according to a report from St. Clair Shores police. She was arraigned Monday in St. Clair Shores District Court and her bond was set at $75,000, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

Neither Rhone or her attorney responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

Rhone has been a teacher at the school for 21 years, according to the statement from Lakeview Public Schools. She is licensed in art sociology and school administration, and there have never been any serious complaints about her from students, parents or teachers. She has always received good reviews.