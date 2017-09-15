A Michigan teacher has been placed on leave and is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a middle school student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sixth grader Stone Chaney had just started his first week at East Middle School in Farmington Hills, Michigan, when he said a homeroom teacher tried to force him to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Chaney told NBC-affiliate WDIV that he was scared and felt like his rights had been violated.

"The teacher consultant comes up behind me and snatches me out of my chair violently," he added, demonstrating the alleged assault on his father. "I was so confused, I didn't know what was going on."

The alleged incident took place on Sept. 7, and Chaney said the next day, another teacher also yelled at him for refusing to stand for the pledge, according to the affiliate.

"I don't stand for the pledge because I don't pledge to a flag, I pledge to God and my family," he said. "I don't feel safe going to that school anymore, because I don't know what they're going to do to me next."

Farmington Public Schools said in a statement shared with WDIV in Detroit that the district supports the right of each student to participate in the pledge.

"The teacher allegedly involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave," the district said. "At this time, the District cannot speculate about the outcome of the pending investigation."

Chaney has not returned to school since the incident.

His father, Brian, said they're exploring whether to withdraw him from the school district. He added that while he understands that veterans and others may disagree with his son's choice to protest the flag, it's ultimately his right.

"If they're fighting for freedom, they're fighting for us to have choices," Brian Chaney said. "Then it's our choice."

In recent years, patriotic protests have become a flash point in American culture.

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting the national anthem after a series of high-profile police shootings of African-American men.

Kaepernick's refusal to stand for the anthem at football games sparked conversations on patriotism and free speech. Some also believe it to be one reason NFL teams have been reluctant to sign the controversial quarterback, who currently remains a free agent.