Michigan teen fatally shot himself during game of Russian roulette, police say

A Michigan teenager fatally shot himself during a game of Russian roulette, police said in a statement this week.

The teen died back in October after he was found unresponsive at a home in Burton, about four miles southeast of Flint.

"After interviews and the collection of evidence, it was determined that some occupants of the house were playing Russian roulette. The victim suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," the Burton Police Department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Police said they were providing an update on the case "due to the large amount of public interest."

The department has not released the teen's name. MLive.com reported that he was a 17-year-old student at Bentley High School.

The school posted a statement on Facebook a day after the boy's Oct. 24 death.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I am writing to share with you that we have lost one of our students," Superintendent Kristy Spann wrote in a letter outlining ways for teens to handle their grief.

"The benefit of Bentley is that we are a tight-knit community and together, with compassion and patience, we can help one another through loss."

Officers found several stolen items during a search of the home and believe that some of the occupants committed burglaries and robberies in the area, police said. Some of the items found were returned to their owners, according to the police statement.

Detectives investigating the incident submitted their findings to the Genesee County prosecutor's office for review.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.