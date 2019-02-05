Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 5, 2019, 5:37 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A former Uber driver in Michigan who shot and killed six people and wounded two others during a shooting rampage around Kalamazoo was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Jason Dalton pleaded guilty last month to six counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and eight counts of felony use of a firearm for the February 2016 murders.

During his sentencing hearing at a Kalamazoo County courthouse, Dalton sat in his chair and kept his hands clasped across his stomach as several victims spoke.

“You tried to kill us all. You failed. I’m standing right in front of you,” Tiana Carruthers, who was shot four times as she was shielding a group of children at a playground, said through tears.

Carruthers and 14-year-old Abigail Kopf were the only survivors of the massacre.

Following the statements, Dalton was given a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

After shooting Carruthers, Dalton drove to a car dealership and fatally shot Rich Smith, 53, and his 17-year-old son, Tyler. He then gunned down Mary Jo Nye, 60; Mary Lou Nye, 62; Barbara Hawthorne, 68; and Dorothy Brown, 74, in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel.

Kopf was with the women when she was shot in the head. She was released from the hospital two months after the shooting.

Dalton continued to pick up Uber rides in between the shootings.