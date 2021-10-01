Mick Jagger went unnoticed at a North Carolina honky tonk Wednesday night, just about 24 hours before the Rolling Stones performed in Charlotte.

On Thursday night, Jagger, 78, shared a photo of himself outside Thirsty Beaver Saloon, in a cap and sipping a beer, with the caption "Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC."

Fans had some questions. How did the rock and roll legend appear to be flying under the radar? Did he rent out the bar?

Local reporter Joe Bruno tweeted that he talked with an owner of Thirsty Beaver, who said Jagger "went unnoticed."

People in the photo had tickets to the Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night, and still didn't notice.

“He was in here and then he was gone,” the co-owner, Brian Wilson, told The Charlotte Observer.

Wilson said his bar is an "eclectic place," where a megastar might go unnoticed, but that didn't stop him from giving his bartender a little friendly flak about missing Jagger.

To say the Thirsty Beaver Saloon looks out of place in its location is an understatement. The compact bar is surrounded on three sides by multifloor apartment buildings. The owners of the bar wouldn't sell when developers came to build them, so they had to build around it, according to local reports.

The Rolling Stones have been paying tribute to Charlie Watts, their drummer who died in August, during their current tour.