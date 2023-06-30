'Microscopic Handbag' sells for over $63,000 despite online criticism

Micro bags are so yesterday, no? MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based collective, thought it was time to think even smaller.

You literally need a microscope to see their “Microscopic Handbag," which is “smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle,” according to the group.

The neon green purse measures in at 657x222x700 microns, less than 0.03 inches wide, and was created using 2-photon polymerization printing methods.

Despite online criticism, the bag sold for $63,750 in an auction that closed on Tuesday, per Joopiter, a digital-first auction platform founded by musical artist Pharrell Williams.

"Perfect size to hold one’s dignity after said purchase," one commenter wrote about the bag on Twitter.

"This has to be a joke," another person wrote.

"This brand is why fashion nowadays is sh**," someone commented on MSCHF's post on Instagram.

The purse resembles Louis Vuitton’s “OnTheGo” bag, down to the classic monogram details.

MSCHF handbag is "the final word in bag miniaturization," far surpassing other tiny bags on the market, like Jaquemus' "Le Chiquito" and Dior's "Lady Dior" mini bag.

In February, MSCHF made headlines for their oversized, cartoonish "Big Red Boots," which sold out minutes after their official launch and made an appearance at New York Fashion Week.