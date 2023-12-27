Migrant caravan heads toward U.S. southern border ahead of Blinken's trip to Mexico

A caravan of thousands of migrants continued its dayslong march through Mexico toward the southern United States border Wednesday, hours ahead of a scheduled meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
About 8,000 people are estimated to be part of the massive group, organizers of the migrant caravan told Telemundo on Wednesday.
The caravan of migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and other countries — many of them families with young children — left the Mexican city of Tapachula on Christmas Eve, according to The Associated Press.
The migrants spent Christmas night sleeping on scraps of cardboard or plastic, stretched out under awnings, tents or on the bare ground, according to the AP.
“I was used to my Christmas dinner with the family, not spending it in the street as we did yesterday,” Eduviges Arias, a migrant from Venezuela, told the news agency.
The caravan’s journey comes as Blinken, López Obrador, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and White House homeland security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall meet in Mexico City on Wednesday to discuss “unprecedented irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere and identify ways Mexico and the United States will address border security challenges,” according to a State Department statement.
Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered a record number of undocumented migrants crossing the border. At the same time, according to three Homeland Security officials, U.S. border facilities had a record number of migrants in custody.
Last Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., sent a letter to President Joe Biden, blaming him for the border crisis and urging him to act “to stem the record tide of illegal immigration.”
Luis García Villagrán, one of the organizers of the caravan, told the AP that the meeting between the U.S. and Mexican officials “will be between fools and fools, who want to use women and children as trading pieces.”
“We are not trading pieces for any politician,” he said.