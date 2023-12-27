Migrant caravan heads toward U.S. southern border ahead of Blinken's trip to Mexico

A caravan of thousands of migrants continued its dayslong march through Mexico toward the southern United States border Wednesday, hours ahead of a scheduled meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

About 8,000 people are estimated to be part of the massive group, organizers of the migrant caravan told Telemundo on Wednesday.

The caravan of migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and other countries — many of them families with young children — left the Mexican city of Tapachula on Christmas Eve, according to The Associated Press.