Migrant influx prompts New York Mayor Eric Adams to issue emergency order

New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a city emergency on Friday in the wake of a "humanitarian crisis" that has brought thousands of asylum-seekers to the five boroughs.

Emergency Executive Order 224 directs "all relevant city agencies to coordinate their efforts to respond to the asylum seeker humanitarian crisis and construct the city’s Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers," according to a City Hall statement.

“We’re talking potentially 100,000 people going into next year, months away,” Adams told reporters.

New York City has opened 42 hotels as emergency shelters and placed 5,500 migrant children into public schools, since "this humanitarian crisis began" in "fast and urgent action" with "virtually no coordination from states sending them," according to a City Hall statement.

The mayor blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for exasperating the situation, saying he's "lying" about his role in sending migrants to New York and that "he's untrustworthy."

A representative for Abbott could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

The mayor also chided city council members who are allegedly demanding action on the influx but are not willing to take on any of the burden.

“ ‘House people but not in my district,’ ” Adams said. “You can’t have it both ways.”

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.