Mike Tyson cries as he reveals he feels 'empty' after retiring from boxing

Mike Tyson broke down in tears during a recent episode of his podcast featuring Sugar Ray Leonard, saying he feels "empty."
During the episode of "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," he told Leonard, "I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war. That's all I’ve ever studied. That's why I’m so feared, that's why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator, that’s all I was born for."
"Now those days are gone. It's empty, I’m nothing," said Tyson, 53.
Tyson, a former heavyweight champion, said he is working on "the art of humbleness."
"That’s the reason why I’m crying, 'cause I’m not that person no more. And I miss him."
Tyson, who was disqualified from a fight in 1997 for biting a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's right ear, said he is fearful of his old self.
"'Cause sometimes I feel like a b----," he said on his podcast. "Because I don't want that person to come out 'cause if he comes out, hell is coming with him."
"And it's not funny at all," he said. "It's not cool like I'm a tough guy. It's just that I hate that guy. I'm scared of him."
Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and served three years in prison. He retired from boxing in 2005.