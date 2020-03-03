Mike Tyson cries as he reveals he feels 'empty' after retiring from boxing

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson broke down in tears during a recent episode of his podcast featuring Sugar Ray Leonard, saying he feels "empty."
During the episode of "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," he told Leonard, "I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war. That's all I’ve ever studied. That's why I’m so feared, that's why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator, that’s all I was born for."
"Now those days are gone. It's empty, I’m nothing," Tyson, 53, said.
He said he is working on "the art of humbleness."
"That’s the reason why I’m crying, 'cause I’m not that person no more. And I miss him."
Tyson, who was disqualified from a fight in 1997 after he bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's right ear, said he is fearful of his old self.
"'Cause sometimes I feel like a b----," he said on his podcast. "Because I don't want that person to come out 'cause if he comes out, hell is coming with him."
"And it's not funny at all," he said. "It's not cool, like, I'm a tough guy. It's just that I hate that guy. I'm scared of him."
Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and served three years in prison. He retired from boxing in 2005.