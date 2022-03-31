IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Milk cartons filled with sanitizer served to students at N.J. preschool and kindergarten center

The cartons were sealed and shipped out to the school before anyone noticed, according to the Camden City School District.

New Jersey children sent to hospital after being served sanitizer in sealed milk cartons

March 31, 202201:14
By Elisha Fieldstadt

Students of a New Jersey preschool and kindergarten center were sent to the hospital Wednesday after they were served milk cartons filled with sanitizer, officials said.

An investigation into "a possible contamination of milk" at the Early Childhood Development Center revealed that milk cartons were filled with sanitizer used to clean machines that fill the cartons, according to the Camden City School District.

The Camden Schools Early Childhood Development Center in Camden, N.J.
The Camden City schools Early Childhood Development Center in Camden, N.J.Google maps

The cartons were sealed and shipped out before anyone noticed, the district said.

An unspecified number of students were served the contaminated milk cartons. The district said the sanitizer is non-toxic, and no students were sick, but they were sent to a hospital "as a precaution."

"We pulled all milk today and NO milk will be served until the investigation is completed," the district said.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.