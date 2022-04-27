The problem, he said, was the price tag. To cut the risk on the whole property would have cost more than $1 million — something only the government could afford.

“If we’d done this thinning … and then possibly had the state come in and do underburns and stuff like that, it would have saved our ground,” he said.

Clearing flammable brush and debris from privately owned forests like Jacobs’ is a key way to prevent major wildfire damage to homes, property and communities, especially in the parched West. Hundreds of millions of acres owned by more than 10 million families — nearly 40 percent of U.S. forestland — need this kind of management. But wildfire fuel reduction takes knowledge, labor and money. Small landowners need help to do it.

The federal government does risk reduction in national forests, parks and other federally owned land, and state governments protect state lands. Both try to help private landowners do the same, but the assistance programs aren't big or well-funded enough to meet the need. The main federal forest stewardship assistance program reaches less than 10 percent of the highest-risk land annually — and the largest grant program has to turn away most applicants.

Fire and forestry experts say even an expected influx of several billion dollars from state governments and the Biden administration won’t be enough or come fast enough. As the climate warms and the number of people living in dense forests rises, a still-larger ramp-up is needed to prepare for future wildfires.

Tree thinning and salvage logging on the Jacobs property. NBC News

“It’s a huge money issue,” said Jason Pettigrew, a stewardship forester with the Oregon Department of Forestry, who’s advising Jacobs on how to prepare for the next fire. “The level of intensity and equipment needed to do this kind of work is well beyond most landowners. … We’re looking at $600, $800 or $1,500 per acre in some places.”

But not making the investment could be disastrous. “The risk of catastrophic wildfire in this area is increasing,” he said. “And without doing that work, you’re faced with losing everything that you have.”

Getting assistance

Roughly a century of federal policy to suppress all fires led to a huge buildup of brush, small trees and other fire fuels, making the landscape more prone to catastrophic wildfires. Climate change and drought have pushed it further into crisis.

“There’s a recognition that fire needs to come back,” said Scott Stephens, a University of California, Berkeley, professor of fire science. But to reintroduce it in a way where most trees survive is a complex process, he said. Landowners need to “reduce both the surface fuel load, the amount of dead and down woody material on the ground — twigs, leaves, everything else — and then to reduce the number of trees per acre.”

One of the most challenging parts of combating the crisis is doing the fuel reduction work on private land. While much of the forest in the West is publicly owned, families and individuals own more than 9 million acres in high fire-risk areas, according to an assessment by the American Forest Foundation, a conservation organization. A recent study found that in the past three decades far more severe wildfires have started on private land and moved into national forests than the other way around, further underscoring the need for private owners to take action.

But small-property owners rarely have the expertise to know how to manage their land without assistance, said Connecticut State Forester Christopher Martin, the president of the National Association of State Foresters. “That’s understandable. They don’t own the properties for the purpose of wildfire reduction. It’s usually for privacy, because they enjoy the wildlife, for investment.”

Risk reduction work is also expensive, and it rarely generates income, Martin said. Even landowners who are motivated to manage their forests need help.

That’s where stewardship foresters like Pettigrew come in. He does everything from enforcing fire and forest laws to educating landowners, connecting them to experts and helping them write management plans and apply for grants.