Millions brace for winter storm set to bring snow, ice to large part of U.S.

Thousands of flights have been canceled and 88 million people from Texas to Maine were under winter storm warnings or advisories early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet and snow to Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday. Central Kentucky, Syracuse and upstate New York are also forecast to get snow Thursday through Friday, and snow is expected to impact central Maine on Thursday.

Close to 6 million people were also under an ice storm warning early Thursday.

As of late Wednesday, about 3,700 flights into or out of the U.S. for Thursday were canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Close to 1,500 of those flights were for airports in the Dallas and Austin areas.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday, saying that the storm could bring 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch of ice to some areas into Friday.

“Three quarters of an inch is debilitating wherever it occurs,” Beshear said. He said the storm could make travel difficult or impossible, and that Kentuckians need to be prepared to stay off roads.

Indianapolis, where sleet turned to snow Wednesday evening, could see up to a foot of snow, forecasters said. Other parts of Indiana could get 18 inches.

A woman pulls a child on a sled across the intersection of Bayaud Avenue and South Washington Street, in Denver, on Feb. 2, 2022. David Zalubowski / AP

Forecasters say that the impacts of this week's winter storm in Texas will not be as bad as in February 2021, when the state suffered extreme cold that crippled the state’s power system.

Last year's storm brought seven days of below-freezing temperatures, compared to the three days expected this week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said.

The 2021 winter storm caused billions in damage and has been blamed for 247 deaths — with 161 from “cold exposure-related injuries,” according to a Texas Department of State Health Services report.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the bulk of the state’s power grid, was subjected to intense criticism after last winter’s disaster. On Wednesday, the organization tried to reassure residents that it has made improvements.

ERCOT issued a watch through Sunday and said there is enough capacity to meet the high energy demand that was forecasted.

“With frozen precipitation there is always a chance for local outages caused by things like ice on wires or fallen tree limbs,” ERCOT said in a statement. “These local outages are not related to the amount of available electricity generated and put on the grid.”

The storm system has already blanketed parts of the Rockies and Midwest.

Parts of the Denver area got more than 10 inches of snow in weather that began Tuesday, the weather service said Wednesday afternoon.

About 9 inches of snow was recorded at Chicago’s Midway International Airport and the city’s O’Hare International Airport saw 5 inches by late Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said. More than 800 flights were canceled between them, according to the city’s aviation department.