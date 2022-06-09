Millions under excessive heat warnings as Sun Belt braces for record temperatures

Scorching heat Thursday will leave much of the Sun Belt sizzling, with temperatures hovering around 100 for tens of millions of Americans between the Texas Gulf Coast and California's Central Valley.

Fifteen million people are under excessive heat warnings and 16 million more are under heat advisories across Arizona, Nevada and California.

The mercury in Houston is forecast to hit 98 degrees at around 4 p.m. CDT, which could break Space City's June 9 record of 97 degrees set in 2020.

Commuters in and around Sacramento, California, will have their car air conditioners on full blast with temperatures likely hitting 100 degrees between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. PDT.

Other hot spots in between include Las Vegas at a sweltering 108 degrees, Phoenix at an unbearable 111 degrees and Waco, Texas coming in at 99 degrees.

There will also be millions Americans under threat of extreme storms.

A corridor of dangerous gusts are expected to plague the Texas Panhandle late Thursday afternoon before moving in the evening into Kansas, eastern Oklahoma, Nebraska and northwest Arkansas. The biggest cities in that region include Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, Amarillo and Norman.

Those storms and high winds are expected to move east and by Friday reach the Ozarks and Gulf Coast, touching cities like Mobile, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Shreveport, Louisiana, and New Orleans.