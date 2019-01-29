Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 29, 2019, 4:51 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 29, 2019, 6:35 PM GMT By David K. Li

It'll be a cold snap for the ages — the Ice Ages!

The East, Midwest and even Deep South, are bracing for a once-a-generation arctic blast that'll leave 75 million Americans shivering in sub-zero temperatures, meteorologists said Tuesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 85 percent of U.S. land area and 230 million Americans will experience temperatures of 32 degrees or colder, thanks to this extended polar vortex.

And 25 percent of America will get down to 0 degrees, in dangerous cold that'll touch 75 million U.S. residents.

"Historic cold, unprecedented cold, these are all adjectives you could use to describe this," said NBC meteorologist Kathryn Prociv said.

This arctic blast will surely freeze the texting thumbs of younger Americans.

“These are some of the coldest temperatures an entire generation has ever felt, talking about the millennials,” Prociv said. “A lot of these temperatures will be the coldest since about 1994, when a lot of them were just being born."

The mercury is set to dip to -22 Wednesday in Chicago, where it hasn't been -20 since Jan. 18, 1994. If Chicago hits -22, that'll make the Windy City as cold as the South Pole and colder than Siberia and Barrow, Alaska — the most northern point of the United States.

Milwaukee is braced for an overnight low of about -28 degrees, which would threaten Brew Town's all-time low of -26 set in 1996.

Des Moines, Iowa, could see the mercury drop to -21 early Wednesday in potentially the coldest day there since it was -20 on Feb. 4, 1996.

The low temperature in Philadelphia is forecast to be 5 degrees on Wednesday.

Snow is set fall in Buffalo on Tuesday night, for 24 to 96 hours, dumping 12 to 24 inches.

A dusting of snow even fell on Alabama on Tuesday, as Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for this week's cold weather.

The upper-Midwest temperatures will be so cold, even brief exposure could be dangerous.

"You're talking about frostbite and hypothermia issues very quickly, like in a matter of minutes, maybe seconds," said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Public schools in Minneapolis and Buffalo have already cancelled class through at least Wednesday, with hopes that campuses could be re-opened by Thursday.

"We are monitoring the forecast for Thursday and will notify families and staff of closures by late Wednesday afternoon," Minneapolis Public Schools said in a statement.

The University of South Dakota, Iowa State University, the University of Wisconsin, the University of Notre Dame, Northern Illinois University, the University of Illinois and the University of Minnesota were among the major schools that have already cancelled classes for Wednesday.