By Janelle Griffith

Police on Thursday released video and announced charges against Milwaukee woman related to a crash last week that killed one passenger and seriously injured her own 2-year-old daughter.

Taylor Arms, 22, faces a count of eluding officers resulting in death after an Oct. 25 police chase that ended when her car smashed into a tree, police said.

The newly released dashcam footage shows the aftermath of the chase that began as an attempted traffic stop. Cops were interested because Arms was driving a silver Mercedes with tinted windows and no license plates, according to the complaint.

Police said they tried to pull her over but Arms sped off through a residential neighborhood on the northwest side of Milwaukee, ultimately crashing.

In the video, while in pursuit, one officer said: "He's gonna wipe. He's gonna wipe."

After the crash, the two officers had to break a driver's side window to rescue Arms and her daughter from the rear seat as flames engulfed the front of the car.

"There's a baby in there, G--d-----," one of the officers says in the video.

The front seat passenger, April Stegall, 21, was killed in the crash and Arm's daughter suffered a broken leg and a bruised lung, police said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales thanked Good Samaritans who assisted the officers on scene during the crash.