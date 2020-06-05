Minneapolis agrees to ban police chokeholds following death of George Floyd

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Negotiators for Minneapolis have agreed with the state to ban police chokeholds and to require officers to intervene anytime they see unauthorized use of force by another officer.

The City Council is expected to pass the new rules in an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon, more than a week after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody after officer Derek Chauvin, who was later fired, held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

In a video, Floyd says as he is pinned down: "Please, please, please. I can't breathe." The Minnesota Department of Human Rights ordered a sweeping civil rights investigation into the death this week.

"The world is watching Minneapolis," council president Lisa Bender told NBC News earlier Friday. "And we are ready to rise to this tragedy of George Floyd's murder."

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.