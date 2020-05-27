Minneapolis Mayor: 'Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday publicly called for charges to be swiftly filed against the officer who for more than eight minutes pinned George Floyd's neck under his knee before Floyd died.

George Floyd. Courtesy photo

"Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?" Frey asked. "If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now."

"We cannot turn a blind eye," Frey said, calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file charges against the officer two days after the incident.

Frey said the evidence he has seen is the same evidence people around the country have seen — a video showing a white police officer with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd pleaded, "Please, please, please, I can't breathe."

Four officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday night. Floyd's family is also calling for them to face charges.

If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars.



That’s why today I’m calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in this case. — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) May 27, 2020

Frey said he's most concerned right now with the officer who kept his knee firmly on Floyd's neck despite pleas from Floyd himself and concerned bystanders.

"In so many of these harrowing instances in which law enforcement tragically kills a member of our community, we are talking about split second decisions," Frey said.

But the officer who pinned Floyd had many seconds, he said. "Every one of which the officer could have turned back, every second of which he could have removed his knee form George Floyd's neck, listened to the community around him clearly saying that he needs to stop."

"Every one of which you heard George Floyd himself articulating the pain he was feeling and inability to breathe," Frey said.

Minneapolis police said in a statement early Tuesday that the officers were responding to a report of a forgery when Floyd "physically resisted" and that he died after "suffering medical distress."

But "I saw no threat," Frey said. "I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."

Floyd's family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, has said that in all the bystander and surveillance footage he's reviewed, Floyd does not appear to be posing a threat to police officers.

Frey said he would like police body camera footage to be released as soon as possible, as long as it doesn't interfere with charges being brought. He added that the knee-to-neck technique used by the officer is not authorized by the Minneapolis Police Department.

A cause of death for Floyd, 46, has not yet been released, but Frey said he's confident the officer should be charged.

"How could I not speak out when an offense took place that you or I or many other people through our city would have been behind bars if they did," Frey asked. "Yet this particular individual, this officer is not?"

"And by the way, black men have been put in prison before for far, far less," he added.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are both independently investigating Floyd's death.

Frey said, to his understanding, the decision to file charges lies with the Hennepin County Attorney, but "to the extent that I’m wrong and there is a charging decision that lies with other bodies of government — yeah, I’m calling on that too."