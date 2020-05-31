Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people marched peacefully along two interstate highways through Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday as demonstrations continued around the country and even the world to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death on May 25 as Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground with his knee.

A large group of protesters gathered at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul early Sunday afternoon and began marching along Interstate 94, NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis reported. Late Sunday afternoon, thousands of demonstrators dressed in black blocked traffic on Interstate 35 in Minneapolis, shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice for George." The crowd stopped on the interstate to kneel for a moment of silence, KARE reported.

"This is a peaceful protest," Jasmine Howell, 27, told NBC News. "Silence can be powerful. That’s the message we're trying to portray as far as unity, power and organization."

Howell said that for now, "everybody seems so peaceful, and it is really a nice time, so I just hope it remains that way by the end of everything."

"I hope I wake up to tomorrow to good news and not bad." she said, but "you never know — it can turn so bad with just one thing."

While protests in Minneapolis have gradually become less violent in the last two days, demonstrations gathered strength elsewhere, and dozens of U.S. cities remained under mandatory curfew orders Sunday night.

Many of America's major cities remained under curfew orders Sunday night as National Guard forces watched and patrolled.

Guard members remained in the streets in the Los Angeles area ahead of a curfew resuming at 8 p.m. as large protests continued Sunday in several cities in Los Angeles County, including Huntington Beach and Santa Monica, where looters ransacked the famed Third Street Promenade, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Volunteers and store owners clean up damage in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 31, 2020, after overnight demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody. Warrick Page / Getty Images

Dramatic images of intense protests Saturday night showed as demonstrators overtaking buses, setting multiple police cars on fire and shattering windows at dozens of businesses in downtown Los Angeles.

Overnight curfew orders remained in effect across the country.

In Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen said Sunday that dozens of police officers have been in the past week, one of whom remained in the hospital Sunday after having struck by a vehicle.

Several Chicago streets and transit routes remained closed Sunday as police and Guard units prepared for what they expected to be more protests once night fell. The trail of some of the protests Saturday night could be tracked by the procession of broken windows, graffitti and destruction of some of the city's most popular shops, NBC Chicago reported Sunday.

Curfew orders also remained Sunday in San Francisco, Miami, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Seattle and many other cities.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Sunday that two police officers had been fired in connection with their involvement in the arrests of college students were recorded on video being pulled from their car. Three officers were put on desk duty pending an investigation Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference.

"I am genuinely sorry," Shields said. "This is not what we are about."

The demonstrations began spreading around the world over the weekend. Hundreds of people gathered Sunday in Trafalgar Square in London, where protesters shouted "Say his name" and held signs reading "I can't breathe," Floyd's last words.

Demonstrators gather at Trafalgar Square in London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Hollie Adams / Getty Images

At least three more protests were planned in London over the next week, including one outside the U.S. Embassy.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Berlin on Saturday, some holding signs that read "Black Lives Matter," "Justice for George Floyd" and "I Can't Breathe."

Daniella Silva reported from Minneapolis. Alex Johnson reported from Los Angeles.