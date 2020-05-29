Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested in George Floyd case

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The former Minneapolis police officer shown on video putting his knee on the neck of George Floyd has been arrested, according to Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

Derek Chauvin, who was fired on Monday along with three other officers involved in the detainment of Floyd, was taken into custody Friday.

Video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes on Monday night. The police department initially said Floyd "physically resisted" the officers and that he died after "suffering medical distress."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are both investigating Floyd’s death.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe," Floyd can be heard saying in the video. "My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can't breathe."

Onlookers urged the officer to get off the man.

"You're stopping his breathing right now, you think that's cool?" a man says. "His nose is bleeding. Look at his nose!" says a woman.

After several minutes, Floyd went silent.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.