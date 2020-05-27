Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Minneapolis on Tuesday night to decry the in-custody death of George Floyd, which led to the firing of four officers.

One person was shot during Tuesday's rally inside a building near the site where Floyd was detained a day earlier. Floyd was pinned to the ground by an officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes in an incident that was captured on video.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe," Floyd, who was black, begged the white officer. "My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can't breathe."

Tuesday's shooting was described as non-life-threatening, said police spokesman John Elder. A suspect fled the scene. It wasn't clear if the violence was related to the protests.

The demonstrations outside a police station became unruly, with windows damaged, graffiti sprayed and a police car vandalized. Officers in riot gear confronted protesters and fired tear gas.

One newspaper reporter said on Twitter he was struck with a projectile. "I Was just shot with this in the thigh," he said.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a statement earlier Tuesday that the fired officers were fully cooperating with the investigation.

"We must review all video. We must wait for the medical examiner's report," the statement said. "Officers' actions and training protocol will be carefully examined after the officers have provided their statements."

In a statement early Tuesday, Minneapolis police said the officers were responding to a report of a forgery in progress and found the suspect in his car. They said he got out of the car when ordered, but then physically resisted officers.