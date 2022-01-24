Minnesota Covid patient at center of legal fight to keep him on ventilator dies in Texas hospital

An unvaccinated Covid-19 patient from Minnesota — at the center of a court battle over whether to turn off life support machines — has died in Texas, officials said Monday.

Earlier this month, a Minnesota judge issued the temporary restraining order barring doctors at Mercy Hospital, in Coon Rapids just north of Minneapolis, from removing Scott Quiner from a ventilator.

Quiner's family had sued, saying doctors had declined to provide a treatment requested by his wife and were planning to remove him from life-support systems.

The 55-year-old from Buffalo, Minnesota, was then transferred to a hospital in Houston, where he died, the family's attorney Marjorie Holsten told NBC News.

"He passed away Saturday morning, it was tough," Holsten said.

The attorney declined to reveal which hospital her client was being treated, but said it wasn't a hospice.

"He was in a hospital, where we were certainly hoping he would stay alive," Holsten said. "He was not receiving palliative care."

Allina Health, the parent company of Mercy Hospital, called Quiner’s death "yet another very sad moment" in the nation's two-year-long battle with Covid-19.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Scott Quiner and our deepest condolences go out to family, friends and loved ones," Allina Health statement said in a statement to NBC News on Monday.

"His passing marks yet another very sad moment as collectively we continue to face the devastating effects of the pandemic."

More than 870,000 Americans have died from the virus and more than 71 million have been infected since early 2020, according to a running tally by NBC News.