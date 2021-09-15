IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Minnesota high court tosses murder conviction against former police officer Mohamed Noor

Noor's second-degree manslaughter conviction still stands in the July 15, 2017 slaying of of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Image: Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing with his lawyers Peter Wold, left, and Thomas Plunkett at the Hennepin County District Court on June 7, 2019, in Minneapolis.Leila Navidi / Star Tribune via AP, Pool file

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer, Mohamed Noor, who fatally shot a woman in 2017.

Noor was also convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond on July 15, 2017, and that verdict still stands.

But the high court ruled that prosecutors did not prove that Noor had acted with a "depraved mind, without regard for human life," which would be needed for the third-degree murder conviction.

Noor will be resentenced for the manslaughter conviction alone. The former police officer was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison in 2019.

