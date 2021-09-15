The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer, Mohamed Noor, who fatally shot a woman in 2017.

Noor was also convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond on July 15, 2017, and that verdict still stands.

But the high court ruled that prosecutors did not prove that Noor had acted with a "depraved mind, without regard for human life," which would be needed for the third-degree murder conviction.

Noor will be resentenced for the manslaughter conviction alone. The former police officer was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison in 2019.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.