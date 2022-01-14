Minnesota judge bars hospital from taking Covid-19 patient off ventilator

A Minnesota judge blocked a hospital from taking a patient with Covid-19 off life support Thursday, one day after his wife said she "vehemently" disagreed with the decision, court records show.

Anoka County Judge Jennifer Stanfield issued the temporary restraining order barring doctors at Mercy Hospital, north of Minneapolis, from removing Scott Quiner from a ventilator after they declined to provide treatment that his wife, Anne Quiner, had requested, her lawyer said in an interview.

The lawyer, Marjorie Holsten, said she didn't know what the treatment was. Anne Quiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an affidavit filed with Minnesota's Tenth Judicial District, Anne Quiner said she had been appointed to make her husband's health care decisions. He was transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit Nov. 6, NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis reported.

In the affidavit, Quiner said she was working to find a new facility for her husband but needed more time.

Doctors from Mercy Hospital "advised that they intend to take actions on Thursday, January 12, 2022, that will end my husband's life," she said in the document. "These actions include turning off his ventilator."

"I have advised the doctors that I vehemently disagree with this action and do not want my husband's ventilator turned off," she added.

The hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement, the hospital's parent company, Allina Health, declined to comment on patient care but said it will "follow the court's order in this case and continue to work through the legal process."

The statement added: "In the meantime, our care teams remain committed to providing exceptional care to all our patients based on the best medical science and treatments for a patient’s medical condition."

The next hearing in Scott Quiner's case is scheduled for Feb. 11.

According to an NBC News count, hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Minnesota have risen by six percent in the last two weeks, as the omicron variant continues to surge across the country. The most recent state health data show that 55 of the state's 68 hospitals — or 81 percent — had no beds available in their intensive care units.