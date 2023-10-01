Minnesota Twin Cities marathon canceled due to record-setting heat

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in Minnesota scheduled to take place Sunday was canceled due to concerns of record-setting heat, according to a news release.

Sunday in Minneapolis and St. Paul will be the hottest day of the week with record-setting temperatures close to 90 degrees Fahrenheit possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The annual marathon, organized by Twin Cities in Motion, was canceled early Sunday morning.

"It saddens Twin Cities In Motion and our partners to be unable to hold the races that runners have been pointing toward for months, but the safety of participants and the community will always be our primary concern," they said in a statement. "Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency medical response systems."

Some runners decided to brave the heat, including one couple who was celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary with the 10-mile run.

"We figured, 'why not?'" one of them said. "We were prepped anyways."

Another runner said it was his first marathon and he was very excited about it. He's going to run 26.2 miles regardless of the cancelation.

"Just super disappointed when i got the email this morning," he said. "You think, you know, I saw the weather forecast for the last 10 days and it was all the same, hasn't changed, so the fact that they canceled it morning of, was just, just super, I don't know, just super disappointing."

Also on Sunday, the New York City Triathalon canceled the swim portion of the race due to water quality concerns after a massive rainstorm dumped more than seven inches of rain on the city in less than 24 hours. Organizers announced that the event would be switched to a run/bike/run format instead.